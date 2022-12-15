Another round of snow for Thursday

The area of low pressure which helped to bring snow into our region Wednesday will begin to move into southern Minnesota on Thursday. Another round of snow showers will make its way into our region early Thursday morning, and will continue through much of the morning, becoming more intermittent during the afternoon. However snow showers will be around throughout the evening and overnight and going into the day Friday, accumulating to around 6-12 inches. Breezy conditions will continue Thursday with gusts upward of 30 mph remaining possible well into the evening and overnight. This will result in areas of blowing and drifting. With temperatures likely still in the upper-20s to lower-30s over the course of the day, it will likely be wet snow. The low pressure will begin to move away from our region, though scattered snow showers and flurries will remain possible Saturday. Temperatures will also begin a big drop over the weekend with highs going from the lower-30s on Friday, to the single digits by Monday.