SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Another round of snow for Thursday

Additional snowfall accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
December 15, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The area of low pressure which helped to bring snow into our region Wednesday will begin to move into southern Minnesota on Thursday. Another round of snow showers will make its way into our region early Thursday morning, and will continue through much of the morning, becoming more intermittent during the afternoon. However snow showers will be around throughout the evening and overnight and going into the day Friday, accumulating to around 6-12 inches. Breezy conditions will continue Thursday with gusts upward of 30 mph remaining possible well into the evening and overnight. This will result in areas of blowing and drifting. With temperatures likely still in the upper-20s to lower-30s over the course of the day, it will likely be wet snow. The low pressure will begin to move away from our region, though scattered snow showers and flurries will remain possible Saturday. Temperatures will also begin a big drop over the weekend with highs going from the lower-30s on Friday, to the single digits by Monday.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What to read next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Windy with periods of snow the next couple of days
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
So long, Arctic air!
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather pattern at the end of December
December 21, 2022 11:53 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
winter storm
Weather
Winter storm with snow, high winds may linger into Christmas Eve
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
December 21, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
120419.N.DNT.PLOWS.C05.jpg
Weather
What Duluthians need to know ahead of this week's storm
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.
December 21, 2022 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports