Another late-winter system arrives later Thursday

We'll start off cold Thursday, but temperatures will warm to near freezing or just above across the Northland. Light snow showers will develop late Thursday with more snow and some wintry mix possible overnight.

Northeastern Minnesota could see a wide range of snow amounts, from some picking up an inch or two, and up to a half foot for others. Winds will become gusty out of the northeast overnight with gusts over 20 mph.

Some wintry mix and blowing snow will be possible again Friday. It appears most of the precipitation will fall to our south, but we could be very close to the cutoff line of seeing snow, wintry mix or rain near us. Winds will become even stronger Friday, creating some patchy blowing snow where it is falling. Winds could gust to near 40 mph out of the northeast. Some blowing snow will linger Friday night with a chilly and breezy Saturday to follow.