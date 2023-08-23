Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Another cool day for the shorelines

Temperatures will stay in the 60s near the shorelines Wednesday, but not too far of a drive to our south and you'll run into upper 80s and 90s.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

The dome of heat in the central lower 48 is still located directly to our south. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are down in southern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin Wednesday. The breeze coming off the lake will keep us a little cooler up here in the Northland. Winds will switch Thursday and I'm seeing a little more of the summer heat returning to a larger chunk of the Northland for our Thursday afternoon. Thursday is shaping up to be a quite nice day for the area. Expect plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front will approach the area later Thursday night into Friday which will lead to a big swing in temperatures for those who have been dealing with the major heat to our south. I'm seeing showers and thunderstorms along with more cloud cover in our forecast for Friday. Behind this front we'll likely have a rather cool Saturday with some of us staying in the 60s again. Looking into next week there are hints of a return of summer for the Northland with multiple days potentially reaching above 80 degrees.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
