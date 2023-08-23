Another cool day for the shorelines

The dome of heat in the central lower 48 is still located directly to our south. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are down in southern Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin Wednesday. The breeze coming off the lake will keep us a little cooler up here in the Northland. Winds will switch Thursday and I'm seeing a little more of the summer heat returning to a larger chunk of the Northland for our Thursday afternoon. Thursday is shaping up to be a quite nice day for the area. Expect plenty of sunshine, lighter winds, and upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front will approach the area later Thursday night into Friday which will lead to a big swing in temperatures for those who have been dealing with the major heat to our south. I'm seeing showers and thunderstorms along with more cloud cover in our forecast for Friday. Behind this front we'll likely have a rather cool Saturday with some of us staying in the 60s again. Looking into next week there are hints of a return of summer for the Northland with multiple days potentially reaching above 80 degrees.