Alberta clipper set to bring big changes to finish out this week

Winds will stay on the lighter side Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be a little chilly with afternoon highs hitting the mid-teens across the area. A clipper system moves through the region starting Thursday night bringing strong gusty south winds and snow. Snow accumulations will be in the 1-2 inch range, but travel will be difficult Thursday night and into part of Friday. A few light snow showers may linger throughout the first half of Friday. Temperatures may peak about midday with falling temperatures tomorrow afternoon as strong northwest winds pull in the start of a frigid temperature trend. Winds on Friday could gust as high as 35 mph. The cold arrives and looks to last starting this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only make it into the lower single digits above zero with similar highs forecast all of next week.