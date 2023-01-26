STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Alberta clipper set to bring big changes to finish out this week

Our weather looks to stay quiet Thursday before snow and wind arrive in the Northland Thursday night and into Friday.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 26, 2023 12:00 AM
Winds will stay on the lighter side Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will be a little chilly with afternoon highs hitting the mid-teens across the area. A clipper system moves through the region starting Thursday night bringing strong gusty south winds and snow. Snow accumulations will be in the 1-2 inch range, but travel will be difficult Thursday night and into part of Friday. A few light snow showers may linger throughout the first half of Friday. Temperatures may peak about midday with falling temperatures tomorrow afternoon as strong northwest winds pull in the start of a frigid temperature trend. Winds on Friday could gust as high as 35 mph. The cold arrives and looks to last starting this weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only make it into the lower single digits above zero with similar highs forecast all of next week.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
