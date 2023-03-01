After snow this Wednesday morning, better weather to end the week

Snowy start to Wednesday with winds near 25 mph and some blowing snow impacts. Later Wednesday, that breeze will settle and the snow will come to an end. Thursday will see a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the 20s. Sunshine will end the workweek with a high temperature around 32. We have a mild weekend headed our way with a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Snow chances return to the forecast by Sunday night.