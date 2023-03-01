99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

After snow this Wednesday morning, better weather to end the week

Quieter conditions as we near the weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Lydia Blume
By Lydia Blume
March 01, 2023 12:00 AM

Snowy start to Wednesday with winds near 25 mph and some blowing snow impacts. Later Wednesday, that breeze will settle and the snow will come to an end. Thursday will see a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the 20s. Sunshine will end the workweek with a high temperature around 32. We have a mild weekend headed our way with a mix of sun and clouds, light winds, and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Snow chances return to the forecast by Sunday night.

Lydia Blume
By Lydia Blume
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Tomorrow is the first day of climatological spring
February 28, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Mostly clear skies this Tuesday afternoon
February 28, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Wintry mix likely for Monday
February 27, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson