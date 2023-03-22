99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
After snow this Wednesday morning, a quiet week ahead

Temperatures will slowly rebound back to near 40 degrees by the weekend.

Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
Today at 12:00 AM

After the latest round of snow early this Wednesday morning, it'll be a bit breezy out of the east with a wind gusting as high as 25 mph. Otherwise the day will stay mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 30s. Thursday will bring a slight cool down thanks to a northerly breeze, with highs dropping back into the mid-30s.

The warm-up arrives for the weekend though with all three days looking to top off near 40 degrees. We'll see mainly sunshine too with an occasional breeze up to 15 mph.

