Additional chances for snow in the forecast

The strong area of low pressure which brought snow into our region on Tuesday has since made its way away from our region. In doing so, this low pressure has pulled the cold front far to our east and into the central Great Lakes Region. In its wake, partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme Wednesday with a few flurries still possible. Breezy conditions will also be around with gusts up to 30 mph possibly leading to areas of blowing and drifting snow. High temperatures this afternoon will generally be in the lower-20s with overnight lows tonight dropping into the single digits. Thursday will feature generally quiet conditions ahead of another chance for snow showers going into the day on Friday. Another chance of snow will exist in the region towards the start of next work week, and afterwards high temperatures will likely drop into the lower-teens or even lower.