99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Active winter weather continues

Snow will move across Minnesota on Thursday with a chance of light snow in the Northland.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
March 09, 2023 07:01 AM

Winds will be strong out of the east Thursday. Gusts could reach as high as 35 mph around the area. Most of the heavier snow will fall in southern and central parts of Minnesota, but up here in the Northland, we'll still have a chance at periods of light snow.

Snow will end by early Friday morning and the rest of the day will be dry. Friday looks breezy again with gusts into the mid-20s out of the northeast.

I'm seeing another slow-moving system to bring snow once again to the Northland over the weekend. Right now, it appears the snow will develop later Saturday and could last Saturday night and into parts of Sunday. This weekend may stay breezy, and with the combination of falling snow, could make for slow and some tougher travel over the region.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Tracking a few rounds of snow this week
March 08, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Quieter weather for Tuesday
March 07, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow showers today
March 06, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson