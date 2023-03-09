Active winter weather continues

Winds will be strong out of the east Thursday. Gusts could reach as high as 35 mph around the area. Most of the heavier snow will fall in southern and central parts of Minnesota, but up here in the Northland, we'll still have a chance at periods of light snow.

Snow will end by early Friday morning and the rest of the day will be dry. Friday looks breezy again with gusts into the mid-20s out of the northeast.

I'm seeing another slow-moving system to bring snow once again to the Northland over the weekend. Right now, it appears the snow will develop later Saturday and could last Saturday night and into parts of Sunday. This weekend may stay breezy, and with the combination of falling snow, could make for slow and some tougher travel over the region.