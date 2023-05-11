99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Active weather to close out this week

An area of lower pressure will bring rain showers to parts of the Northland Friday into Saturday.

By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Thursday is shaping up to stay mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of a passing shower or rumble. Most of us this Thursday afternoon will peak in the 70s with some along the shorelines staying in the 60s. Winds will be on the lighter side making for a very decent Thursday. Our next system starts to move in on Friday bringing our next chance at rain showers. Friday will stay breezy as the rain starts to slide into the Northland. I'm seeing a wet fishing opener for a large portion of Minnesota as the rain showers will likely be around Friday night and Saturday. Mother's Day is will be breezy with more sunshine than clouds. Highs will stay cool though to finish out the weekend. A drier outlook is in the forecast for next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
