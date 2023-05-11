Active weather to close out this week

Thursday is shaping up to stay mostly cloudy with only a slight chance of a passing shower or rumble. Most of us this Thursday afternoon will peak in the 70s with some along the shorelines staying in the 60s. Winds will be on the lighter side making for a very decent Thursday. Our next system starts to move in on Friday bringing our next chance at rain showers. Friday will stay breezy as the rain starts to slide into the Northland. I'm seeing a wet fishing opener for a large portion of Minnesota as the rain showers will likely be around Friday night and Saturday. Mother's Day is will be breezy with more sunshine than clouds. Highs will stay cool though to finish out the weekend. A drier outlook is in the forecast for next week.