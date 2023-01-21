A warm weekend with a few peeks of sun
This weekend will be a good opportunity to enjoy the outdoors.
The weekend looks very nice for this time of year. A slight breeze Saturday will make it feel cool, but the breeze will be gone Sunday. Both days will have temperatures in the mid 20s, with a few peeks of sunshine. A stray snowflake is possible early on Saturday.
Looking ahead to early next week, we will keep these above-average temperatures around. A southerly breeze on Monday will boost temperatures to near 30 degrees. Tracking a cooldown midweek with highs in the teens possible by Thursday.
Without the greenhouse effect, the average temperature around the world would be around 30 degrees below freezing.
Temperatures this weekend will be well above average for this time of year.
Most of the Dust Bowl era winters in our region were mild and dry, with very little snow and many days well above freezing.