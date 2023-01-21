A warm weekend with a few peeks of sun

The weekend looks very nice for this time of year. A slight breeze Saturday will make it feel cool, but the breeze will be gone Sunday. Both days will have temperatures in the mid 20s, with a few peeks of sunshine. A stray snowflake is possible early on Saturday.

Looking ahead to early next week, we will keep these above-average temperatures around. A southerly breeze on Monday will boost temperatures to near 30 degrees. Tracking a cooldown midweek with highs in the teens possible by Thursday.

