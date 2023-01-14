99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A warm weekend for January

A south breeze on Saturday will set us up for low 30s this weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
January 14, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A lot of clouds will be around the Northland this weekend, but they will help keep overnight temperatures warm, especially for January. Both days will have highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, with a slightly stronger breeze on Sunday.

A chance of a few flurries enters the forecast on Monday, but it's looking like the major impacts of this system will be well to our south. Once this system does move out, temperatures will drop to slightly above average for the middle of January, in the middle to upper 20s.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Dakotas are having a cold winter, but not the rest of the US
Much of the rest of the country has been experiencing much warmer than average conditions so far this winter.
January 13, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Mild temperatures heading our way this weekend
Friday will be a quiet and seasonal day with lower 20s, but warmer temperatures are expected this weekend.
January 13, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Weather patterns and deep snow suggest a slow spring thaw this year
During winters in which a substantial snow cover is established, the reflection of sunlight of all that snow tends to keep the weather some ten to 20 degrees colder.
January 12, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Blustery Thursday with quiet weather this weekend
A north breeze will keep our weather chilly Thursday as gusts could hit the mid-20s.
January 12, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg