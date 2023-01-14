A warm weekend for January
A south breeze on Saturday will set us up for low 30s this weekend.
A lot of clouds will be around the Northland this weekend, but they will help keep overnight temperatures warm, especially for January. Both days will have highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, with a slightly stronger breeze on Sunday.
A chance of a few flurries enters the forecast on Monday, but it's looking like the major impacts of this system will be well to our south. Once this system does move out, temperatures will drop to slightly above average for the middle of January, in the middle to upper 20s.
Much of the rest of the country has been experiencing much warmer than average conditions so far this winter.
Friday will be a quiet and seasonal day with lower 20s, but warmer temperatures are expected this weekend.
During winters in which a substantial snow cover is established, the reflection of sunlight of all that snow tends to keep the weather some ten to 20 degrees colder.
A north breeze will keep our weather chilly Thursday as gusts could hit the mid-20s.