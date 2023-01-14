A warm weekend for January

A lot of clouds will be around the Northland this weekend, but they will help keep overnight temperatures warm, especially for January. Both days will have highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, with a slightly stronger breeze on Sunday.

A chance of a few flurries enters the forecast on Monday, but it's looking like the major impacts of this system will be well to our south. Once this system does move out, temperatures will drop to slightly above average for the middle of January, in the middle to upper 20s.