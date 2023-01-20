STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A warm, seasonable weekend ahead

Temperatures this weekend will be well above average for this time of year.

StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
January 20, 2023 12:00 AM
After a snowy few days this week, this weekend looks warm for the back half of January. High temperatures average this time of year in the upper teens to low 20s, with lows averaging in the single digits. This weekend, we are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 20s, with a calm wind for most of the weekend. There won't be a ton of sunshine to enjoy, but the clouds are part of the reason we are staying so warm.

The warm weather won't last forever thought as we are tracking a cooldown early next week. A cold front on Monday will bring a couple of flakes and a cold forecast for the rest of the week, with highs in the single digits possible by Thursday.

Dillon Vogt
