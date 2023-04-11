99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
A very warm midweek

Rain showers are possible toward the weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies early Tuesday morning to give way to a gradual decrease in the cloud cover throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Meanwhile, southwesterly winds throughout the day will continue to usher in warmer temperatures into the region, with highs reaching into the lower-60s on Tuesday afternoon and possibly into the mid-60s.

These warm temperatures will continue into the day Wednesday, with highs likely to be in the mid-60s. Our next system will begin to move toward our region Thursday, and this may start to bring a few rain showers into the region.

Rain showers will be possible through the weekend with highs dropping back down into the 40s by Friday. A few snow showers may try to mix in over the weekend, but at this time, snowfall accumulation is not looking very likely.

By Tim Albertson
