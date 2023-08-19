Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A very summer-like forecast to finish out August

Heat this weekend will give way to a chance of showers early next week with mild temperatures.

Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Mild, summer-like weather continues into late August. Temperatures Saturday will end up in the upper 80s, making it one of the hottest days of the forecast. Your Saturday also features a sunny sky and winds out of the south, gusting near 15 mph. Sunday will be about ten degrees cooler thanks to a northeast breeze off the lake. We'll top off in the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Chance of showers to kick start the new workweek. That off and on rain will linger throughout Monday, keeping us a bit cooler in the lower 70s. Breezy start to the week too, out of the east gusting near 25 mph. A pleasant day expected for Tuesday as temperatures sit in the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Still a bit on the breezy side with east winds sustained around 15 mph and gusting to 25 mph. We'll heat back up for a day on Wednesday as temperatures reach into the upper 80s with another day of gusts near 25 mph. Still breezy on Thursday, but this time the wind is out of the northwest and will cool us off into the upper 70s. Hints at a cool down for next weekend, the last weekend of August.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
