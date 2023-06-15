Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A touch cooler Thursday with a chance of showers this weekend

The smoky sky is expected to improve as we finish out this workweek and head into the weekend.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s along the shorelines Thursday with others warming into the lower 70s. The smoke doesn't appear to be as thick Thursday, but we'll still have some haze lingering under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be a little breezy to finish out this workweek with an east wind gusting into the mid-20s Thursday and lower 20s Friday. A cold front is heading our way as we move into the weekend. This frontal boundary may stall out keeping us with a little more cloud cover and a chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a touch warmer this weekend for the shorelines.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
