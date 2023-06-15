A touch cooler Thursday with a chance of showers this weekend

Highs will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s along the shorelines Thursday with others warming into the lower 70s. The smoke doesn't appear to be as thick Thursday, but we'll still have some haze lingering under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be a little breezy to finish out this workweek with an east wind gusting into the mid-20s Thursday and lower 20s Friday. A cold front is heading our way as we move into the weekend. This frontal boundary may stall out keeping us with a little more cloud cover and a chance of showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be a touch warmer this weekend for the shorelines.