A slow warm-up into the 80s this week
Highs in the middle of the week will be in the middle 80s.
Monday will be slightly cooler in the upper 70s with a few rumble chances, but the chance doesn't look to be all that significant. The 80s will be making a return from Tuesday to Thursday of this week, and that will be the warmest we will be getting. The heat starts to break down as we wrap up the month of July. There is a slim shower and rumble chance at the end of the week that we will continue to watch.
