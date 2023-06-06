99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A slow moving cold front will stall out across our region

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A slow moving cold front off to our southwest will stall out across western and southwestern Minnesota this Tuesday afternoon. With the front stalled out and nearby our region, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday, mainly during the morning hours. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. Afterwards, an area of high pressure will move in and this will quiet things down for Wednesday and Thursday. However, another system may begin to move towards our region by the end of the workweek and into next weekend, possibly bringing additional showers and thunderstorms into the Northland.

