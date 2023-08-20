A relief from the heat today and tomorrow

A bit of wildfire smoke moved through last night, but the majority of that has now moved southward as we start our Sunday. Today will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s. A north breeze 10-20 mph will keep temperatures in the 70s today. Tomorrow brings even cooler weather in the low 70s with a slight chance of showers. If we do get any rain tomorrow, it shouldn't accumulate to much.

Tuesday looks breezy out of the east, with temperatures warming into the low 70s. The heat comes storming back though, with temperatures forecast in the 80s both Wednesday and Thursday of this upcoming week.