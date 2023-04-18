99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
A quieter day Tuesday

Rain and snow likely Wednesday

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

An area of high pressure will pass over our region Tuesday, and in doing so it will continue to bring mostly clear skies into the area for Tuesday. It will also bring less windy conditions this afternoon across the Northland, and this will help to raise our temperatures into the mid-40s this afternoon. Clouds will begin to move back into the region overnight tonight as our next system gets ready to move into the area. This will bring with it some rain and snow showers for the day on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-30s. Rain and snow showers will continue to be likely for Thursday, and then a few snow showers may be around early Friday. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will continue into the first half of the weekend with high temperatures likely remaining in the mid-30s through Saturday. Afterwards, temperatures will likely begin a gradual increase into early next week.

