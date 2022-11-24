SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
A quiet Thanksgiving holiday weekend

A few flurries will be possible, though.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
November 24, 2022 12:01 AM
Despite an otherwise quiet Thanksgiving Day weekend, a few flurries will be possible in our region Thursday.

A cold front will move out of the Dakotas early Thursday morning and then push through our region. For the most part, this cold front will mainly just bring mostly cloudy skies into the region. However, a few flurries will be a possibility during the daytime (especially during the morning) as this system moves through.

Otherwise, partly cloudy skies will likely return back into the region Thursday night and continue that way into the day Friday.

Temperatures will be on the mild side with highs in the upper 30s on Saturday before returning back into the lower 30s on Sunday.

