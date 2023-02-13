99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
A quiet start to the workweek

Rain and snow likely later

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
February 13, 2023 12:01 AM
Mostly clear skies will be with us as we start off your Monday, and with a light southwesterly breeze, temperatures will likely reach into the lower 40s this afternoon. Southerly winds will continue overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows in our region will only reach into the mid-20s. An area of low pressure will pass to our south Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing rain and snow. Precipitation will likely begin as rain Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours. As temperatures drop, a transition over to snow will be likely. However, temperatures may still allow for rain to briefly mix in at times into early Wednesday morning. Afterward, snow showers will be possible throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours Wednesday. High temperatures will drop from the upper 30s Tuesday own into the teens for a high by Thursday.

