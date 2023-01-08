99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
A quiet end to the weekend

A few snow showers possible this week

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
January 08, 2023 12:01 AM
Clouds will be on the increase this morning as an upper level disturbance moves its way into northern Minnesota. The clouds will likely gradually thicken up throughout the morning, becoming a near overcast during the afternoon and evening hours. A snow flurry or two will be possible with these clouds, but otherwise it will be a generally calm second half of the weekend. Temperatures will continue to gradually rise over the next few days with highs in the upper-20s being likely by the middle of the work week. There is the possibility for some snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday as another system may try to move through our region.

