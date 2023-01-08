A quiet end to the weekend
A few snow showers possible this week
We are part of The Trust Project.
Clouds will be on the increase this morning as an upper level disturbance moves its way into northern Minnesota. The clouds will likely gradually thicken up throughout the morning, becoming a near overcast during the afternoon and evening hours. A snow flurry or two will be possible with these clouds, but otherwise it will be a generally calm second half of the weekend. Temperatures will continue to gradually rise over the next few days with highs in the upper-20s being likely by the middle of the work week. There is the possibility for some snow showers on Wednesday and Thursday as another system may try to move through our region.
Our mornings will be a little chilly this weekend, but afternoons look to warm into the lower 20s with plenty of sunshine.
Our mornings will start off chilly and warm into the lower 20s under a mostly sunny sky Friday through Sunday.
Mahtowa had the most accumulation at nearly 15 inches.
Most metals are just very good conductors of heat.