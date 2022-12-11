SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A potential winter storm for mid-week

A strong area of low pressure may bring snow and wintry mixed precipitation into our region

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
December 11, 2022 12:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

An area of low pressure will move out of eastern Colorado on Monday night and then through the central Plains on Tuesday and Wednesday. In doing so, it will likely bring some snow into our region. In the meantime, mostly cloudy skies will be the theme throughout the day Sunday with highs in the low to mid-30s across the region. Cloudy skies will hang around the region as we go into the day on Monday with temperatures generally staying steady in the low to mid-30s. Snow showers may begin to arrive in our region late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Some brief wintry mixed precipitation will be possible during the day on Wednesday. Otherwise; expect the steady snow to continue through the day on Wednesday and into the evening hours before system begins to diminish. A few snow showers will remain possible on Thursday, though most of the accumulating snow will likely happen from Tuesday might through Wednesday evening.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What to read next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Windy with periods of snow the next couple of days
Northwest winds will pick up Thursday with gusts into the mid-30s creating patchy blowing snow for the Northland.
December 22, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.PNG
Weather
So long, Arctic air!
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the changing weather pattern at the end of December
December 21, 2022 11:53 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
winter storm
Weather
Winter storm with snow, high winds may linger into Christmas Eve
The Twin Ports is expected to see 2-4 inches and the South Shore snowbelt more than a foot.
December 21, 2022 08:40 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
120419.N.DNT.PLOWS.C05.jpg
Weather
What Duluthians need to know ahead of this week's storm
Follow the rules regarding parking and shoveling to avoid fines.
December 21, 2022 07:49 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports