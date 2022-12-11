A potential winter storm for mid-week

An area of low pressure will move out of eastern Colorado on Monday night and then through the central Plains on Tuesday and Wednesday. In doing so, it will likely bring some snow into our region. In the meantime, mostly cloudy skies will be the theme throughout the day Sunday with highs in the low to mid-30s across the region. Cloudy skies will hang around the region as we go into the day on Monday with temperatures generally staying steady in the low to mid-30s. Snow showers may begin to arrive in our region late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Some brief wintry mixed precipitation will be possible during the day on Wednesday. Otherwise; expect the steady snow to continue through the day on Wednesday and into the evening hours before system begins to diminish. A few snow showers will remain possible on Thursday, though most of the accumulating snow will likely happen from Tuesday might through Wednesday evening.