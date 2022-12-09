SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A nice warm weekend awaits

Temperatures will be near freezing all weekend.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
December 09, 2022 12:00 AM
Clouds from Thursday night will stick around for most of Friday, and temperatures will warm to near freezing. A slight chance of mixed precipitation comes late Friday night into Saturday. Light freezing drizzle along with snow accumulations up to an inch are possible. Remember, it doesn't take much freezing drizzle to make roads and sidewalks very slippery. On Saturday afternoon, temperatures once again will warm to near freezing, and a similar forecast follows on Sunday.

We're watching the next storm system move into the area early next week. It's too early for details, so stay tuned to the StormTRACKER team for updates.

Related Topics: WEATHER
