A nice warm weekend awaits

Clouds from Thursday night will stick around for most of Friday, and temperatures will warm to near freezing. A slight chance of mixed precipitation comes late Friday night into Saturday. Light freezing drizzle along with snow accumulations up to an inch are possible. Remember, it doesn't take much freezing drizzle to make roads and sidewalks very slippery. On Saturday afternoon, temperatures once again will warm to near freezing, and a similar forecast follows on Sunday.

We're watching the next storm system move into the area early next week. It's too early for details, so stay tuned to the StormTRACKER team for updates.