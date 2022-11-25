A nice few days ahead

After a quick shot of precipitation Thursday for the Northland, temperatures are rebounding with lots of sunshine to near 40 degrees Friday.

Saturday will be even warmer, with temperatures reaching into the low 40s.

The cool-down comes Sunday with temperatures falling back to around freezing and a few more clouds in the sky. Enjoy the warm weather while we have it!

We continue to stay near the freezing mark for the early part of the week before a chance of snow comes into the forecast midweek. We will continue to provide updates to that system as we get closer.