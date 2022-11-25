SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A nice few days ahead

Temperatures will be near 40 degrees the next few days.

StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
November 25, 2022 12:00 AM
After a quick shot of precipitation Thursday for the Northland, temperatures are rebounding with lots of sunshine to near 40 degrees Friday.

Saturday will be even warmer, with temperatures reaching into the low 40s.

The cool-down comes Sunday with temperatures falling back to around freezing and a few more clouds in the sky. Enjoy the warm weather while we have it!

We continue to stay near the freezing mark for the early part of the week before a chance of snow comes into the forecast midweek. We will continue to provide updates to that system as we get closer.

Related Topics: WEATHER
