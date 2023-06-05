99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A few storms possible Monday

Temperatures drop back into the 60s

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A cold front will move into our region from the northeast Monday, and in doing so it will bring the possibility of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms into the region, especially during the morning hours. As the cold front moves southwest, cooler air will move in, pushing highs into the mid- to upper-60s across much of the area. Expect partly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs in the mid- to upper-60s. Quiet weather will generally continue through the middle of the week. Our next system may move in by the end of the workweek, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

