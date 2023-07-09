A few storms possible

Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Starting the week with a few showers

StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

A cold front will begin to move out of the Prairies later today and into northern Minnesota by Monday. In doing so, it will bring with it the possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and into the overnight tonight. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies across the region today and tonight. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible for the day tomorrow as the front slowly moves through our region. The cold front will likely not have exited our region until early Tuesday morning, thus isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible on Monday night and possibly into the early morning hours on Tuesday.

By Tim Albertson
