A few snow showers this weekend

Active weather likely next week

By Tim Albertson
February 18, 2023 12:01 AM

Partly cloudy skies this Saturday morning in our region will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon and into the overnight tonight. While Friday featured breezy conditions, the winds Saturday afternoon will likely not be as much.

Despite that, the winds on Friday managed to bring warmer air into the region, and highs this Saturday afternoon will likely reach into the mid-30s.

A quick-moving area of low pressure will pass through our region on Sunday, and in doing so it may bring a few snow showers. This will likely be the first of a couple of low-pressure systems which may affect our region in the coming days, especially on Monday and then again on Thursday. Temperatures starting off next workweek will likely feature highs in the 20s on Monday, and then dropping to single-digit highs by Thursday.

