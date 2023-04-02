99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A few snow showers possible Sunday

Additional snow likely later this week

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

An area of low pressure moving through the Upper Plains will track into the Northland Sunday. This will produce a few snow showers in the morning and during the early afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The snow will likely not be heavy, and once the snow showers move out of the area temperatures may rise into the upper 30s, so any new snowfall accumulation will likely melt. A few flurries may still linger around Sunday evening and overnight.

Monday will be fairly quiet with breezy conditions. A strong area of low pressure will likely develop in the Central Plains early this week before moving into southern Minnesota by mid-week. This system will likely bring snow — and possibly some wintry mixed precipitation — into our area for late Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Tracking another winter system for next week
April 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow and wind will kick off the weekend
March 31, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
FileSnow032421.N.DNT
Weather
Duluth nears snow record with storms in forecast
March 30, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Xander Little
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Archery in schools program hits its mark in Minnesota
March 31, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Lake Superior College.jpg
Local
Former LSC administrator claims he was pushed out after raising concerns about toxic fumes
March 31, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
illustration of brown rooster wearing a blue face mask
Lifestyle
Jim Heffernan column: Bird flu under the cuckoo's nest
April 01, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Jim Heffernan
college women play basketball
College
Undefeated Ashland denies Minnesota Duluth women's basketball in national championship
April 01, 2023 07:40 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale