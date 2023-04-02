A few snow showers possible Sunday

An area of low pressure moving through the Upper Plains will track into the Northland Sunday. This will produce a few snow showers in the morning and during the early afternoon. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The snow will likely not be heavy, and once the snow showers move out of the area temperatures may rise into the upper 30s, so any new snowfall accumulation will likely melt. A few flurries may still linger around Sunday evening and overnight.

Monday will be fairly quiet with breezy conditions. A strong area of low pressure will likely develop in the Central Plains early this week before moving into southern Minnesota by mid-week. This system will likely bring snow — and possibly some wintry mixed precipitation — into our area for late Tuesday and Wednesday.