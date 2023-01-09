99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
A few snow showers possible this week

Mostly cloudy skies persist

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
January 09, 2023 12:01 AM
An upper-level disturbance will move into North Dakota,pushing a weak area of low pressure across southern Minnesota. For our region, this means that clouds and areas of patchy fog will be possible Monday morning, especially around sunrise. Afterward, mostly cloudy skies will be the theme throughout the day with a high temperature in the mid-20s. A snow flurry or two will be possible. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in the overnight hours with lows dropping into the lower teens. The clouds will hang on for Tuesday, as will the chance for a snow flurry or two, but temperatures may try to rise another degree or so. An area of low pressure may pass through Wednesday, possibly bringing a dusting of new snow. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies for Wednesday with highs in the lower-30s. Temperatures drop back into the 20s for a high Thursday.

