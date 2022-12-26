A few snow showers possible this week

An area of high pressure will move into our region Monday, and it will bring mostly clear skies. Highs Monday around 7 to 11 degrees will be likely with overnight lows Monday night of around 0 to 4 degrees.

The winds will become more southerly as we go into the day on Tuesday ahead of an approaching warm front, and our temperatures will try to make a run into the lower 20s for a high Tuesday afternoon. However, this could bring a few snow showers into our region during the afternoon and evening hours.

After the passage of these snow showers by Tuesday evening, temperatures will likely not be dropping much, as overnight lows of around 16-20 degrees will be likely across the region. Temperatures will likely rise even more for Wednesday, but clouds will be present as an area of low pressure moves into the Central and Upper Plains, eventually bringing with it another possibility of snow showers for Thursday.

Cooler air behind this system may not be able to move into our region; in fact, high temperatures on Thursday and Friday will likely be in the lower 30s with overnight lows in the 20s. The above-average temperatures will likely continue through New Year's weekend.