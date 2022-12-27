Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
A few snow showers possible Monday

Some sleet may mix in

StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
December 27, 2022 12:01 AM
A weak area of low pressure will move across the U.S./Canadian border, bringing a few snow showers into our region. The areas likely seeing the most snow showers will be up in the Arrowhead, with lesser activity the farther south you go. This will not be a strong system. In addition, a little bit of sleet may mix in with some of the snow showers. Otherwise expect generally cloudy skies throughout the day with highs reaching into the low to mid-20s. Breezy conditions will also be present, but winds will be southerly, and eventually will usher in much warmer temperatures, reaching into the 30s as we head through the middle of the week. A few snow showers will also be possible Thursday as another area of low pressure moves quickly through Minnesota. Temperatures on Friday may drop back into the 20s for a high, and then likely remaining steady with highs in the upper-20s to lower-30s through New Years weekend.

By Tim Albertson
