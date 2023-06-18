A few showers possible Sunday

A weakening area of low pressure will be over southern and central Minnesota on Sunday before diminishing by the late morning. However, lingering rain shower and thunderstorm activity across central Minnesota may try to drift into our region Sunday morning, and a few additional showers and possibly a weak thunderstorm may try to develop during the afternoon.

Afterward, things will begin to quiet down across the Upper Midwest and partly cloudy skies will be likely for our region by Monday. However, hot weather is likely to return this week as highs will likely reach into the mid-80s by Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the end of the work week and into next weekend, and this may help to remove some of the heat from our region.