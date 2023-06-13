99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
A few showers possible Tuesday

Mostly clear skies return later.

StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

An area of low pressure over the central part of the Great Lakes region will bring a few rain showers into Wisconsin this Tuesday morning and afternoon. The rain showers will be mainly moving from north to south, though most of these showers will be back across the Rhinelander and Wausau areas, a few of them may try to graze our region, especially east of Duluth. Otherwise; partly to mostly cloudy skies will be likely Tuesday for most of our area with more clouds to the east and less clouds to the west. The scattered showers across Wisconsin will likely begin to diminish later in the evening, resulting in a return of mostly clear skies across the entire area. A weak cold front will move through the area Wednesday, and this may push our high temperatures down a few degrees, however precipitation is not looking likely with the passage of this front. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the end of the workweek and into the start of next week as another system moves through our region.

