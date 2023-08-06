Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A few showers and thundershowers today

A nice week looks to follow the rain today.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
Today at 12:00 AM

Today will bring showers and thunderstorms for some of the day, with many breaks in between. With the rain and thunder around, temperatures will be staying comfortable and seasonably cool in the low 70s. Overnight, the rain will move out and a north breeze will pick up. The breeze will not last into your Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to start your week. Looks pleasant Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A few spotty showers are possible through Thursday, but much of the week will bring lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Showers likely for second half of weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Tracking a chance of showers for later parts of the weekend
2d ago
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Arctic was ice-free millions of years ago
2d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2952779+voting.jpg
Local
Duluth primary voting guide
Jun 25
 · 
By  Staff reports
Women work on decorating a dollhouse.
Members Only
Lifestyle
Duluth libraries' miniature dollhouses an all-ages delight
1d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A man smiling while standing near an enclosure containing sheep.
Lifestyle
Duluth sheep ranchers named county's Farm Family of the Year
1d ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
A woman in a flower shirt points at a photo on a wall.
Prep
Baseball Hall of Famer’s Superior home converted to an Airbnb
1d ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb