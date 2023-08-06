A few showers and thundershowers today

Today will bring showers and thunderstorms for some of the day, with many breaks in between. With the rain and thunder around, temperatures will be staying comfortable and seasonably cool in the low 70s. Overnight, the rain will move out and a north breeze will pick up. The breeze will not last into your Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s to start your week. Looks pleasant Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. A few spotty showers are possible through Thursday, but much of the week will bring lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

