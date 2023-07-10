A few showers and T-storms possible

A cold front will make its way through the region Monday, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms into the area. Our afternoon highs will likely be lower than over the weekend. While additional isolated showers and thunderstorms may linger into the evening hours, an area of high pressure will enter the Northland, bringing cooler temperatures overnight with lows in the upper 40s. Mostly clear skies will be likely Tuesday, but another system may move into the region for the middle of the workweek, bringing more showers and thunderstorms by late Wednesday.