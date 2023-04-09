50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A few rain showers possible

Mild temperatures likely this week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Expect mostly cloudy skies today as a weak disturbance moves through the region. This disturbance may try to bring a few rain showers into the region during the afternoon. The isolated rain showers will then begin to exit by the late afternoon and early evening, however mostly cloudy skies may still be present through the evening hours. The clouds will begin to decrease as we head into the day on Monday, and high temperatures may try to rise into the mid-50s.

Mild temperatures this week will be likely as highs could reach the low to mid-60s across the Northland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional rain showers will be possible by the end of the work week and into early next weekend.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Breezy weekend with a chance of showers Sunday
April 08, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A couple more cooler days before spring temperatures arrive
April 07, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
13jul16_0205 (1).jpg
Weather
Northland flooding more likely with rapid snowmelt, any spring rain
April 06, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
TrustWeek-1080x720-Steph.jpg
Opinion
Avoiding the desert: Why news subscriptions matter
April 07, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Stephanie Schroeder / Forum Communications
items on display at museum
Local
Northlandia: Two Harbors museum documents 3M’s rocky start
April 08, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
wild turkey
Northland Outdoors
Minnesota, Wisconsin so far avoid mysterious southern states' turkey decline
April 08, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Man dies 23 years after Duluth shooting
April 07, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen