A few rain showers possible

Expect mostly cloudy skies today as a weak disturbance moves through the region. This disturbance may try to bring a few rain showers into the region during the afternoon. The isolated rain showers will then begin to exit by the late afternoon and early evening, however mostly cloudy skies may still be present through the evening hours. The clouds will begin to decrease as we head into the day on Monday, and high temperatures may try to rise into the mid-50s.

Mild temperatures this week will be likely as highs could reach the low to mid-60s across the Northland on Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional rain showers will be possible by the end of the work week and into early next weekend.