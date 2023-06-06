A few morning showers possible

A slow moving cold front off to our southwest will stall out across western and southwestern Minnesota this afternoon. With the front stalled out and nearby our region, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, mainly during the morning hours. Otherwise; expect partly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon. Afterwards, an area of high pressure will move in and this will quiet things down for Wednesday and Thursday. However, another system may begin to move towards our region by the end of the work week and into next weekend, possibly bringing additional showers and thunderstorms into the Northland.

