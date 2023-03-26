A few flurries possible today

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning to likely give way to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. A brief flurry or two will be possible, otherwise, expect temperatures to be a few degrees lower this afternoon with highs in the mid-30s. The clouds will stick around over the next few days as high temperatures remain in the mid-30s for tomorrow, and then into the upper-20s for Tuesday. Snow showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday, and then a few rain and snow showers will be possible for Friday.