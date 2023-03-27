99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather

A few flurries possible Monday

Snow possible later this week

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Partly cloudy skies Monday morning will gradually give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. A few snow flurries will be possible during the late afternoon and overnight. Mostly cloudy skies will continue Tuesday, and may even be accompanied by a few snow showers during the overnight hours. Wednesday will likely feature generally clear skies with highs in the mid-20s. Our next system will begin to arrive by Thursday and with it will come additional chances of snow showers.

