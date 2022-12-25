Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
A few flurries for Christmas

Temperatures will likely rise this week.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
December 25, 2022 12:01 AM
A quick-moving area of low pressure will make its way through the Dakotas Christmas Day before moving into southwestern Minnesota by the evening hours.

This system will bring snow across most of Minnesota, but it will likely miss our region for the most part. For your Christmas Day, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries possible. The winds that have been with us for the past couple of days will remain in our region, but likely not as much as what we have seen.

Temperatures will remain below average Sunday, and even as we head into the start of the week. But a broad upper-level ridge will gradually set up across the eastern half of the country, and this will bring a gradual warm-up into our region with highs likely reaching into the lower 30s by Wednesday and continuing that way through New Year's weekend. While the temperatures will not be too unusual, the overnight lows will be rather mild beginning Wednesday night. A few snow showers will be possible on Tuesday, and then again on Friday and through the New Year's weekend.

