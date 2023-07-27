A few chances of showers and thunderstorms before temperatures back off heading into the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible to kick off Thursday along with some in the afternoon. Temperatures still look to warm up nicely over the area with mainly 80s forecast for the Northland. Friday may end up being 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to Thursday. Highs Friday peak in the lower to mid-70s for most of the area to close out this workweek. I'm seeing a dry start to Friday, but the afternoon and evening will feature a small chance of a few showers and storms. Temperatures look mild this weekend with mid-70s forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine and a breeze Saturday with Sunday shaping up to be the pick day of the weekend.