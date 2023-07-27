Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A few chances of showers and thunderstorms before temperatures back off heading into the weekend

The spree of hot weather in the region will come to and end with a cold moving through Thursday and into Friday.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible to kick off Thursday along with some in the afternoon. Temperatures still look to warm up nicely over the area with mainly 80s forecast for the Northland. Friday may end up being 10 to 15 degrees cooler compared to Thursday. Highs Friday peak in the lower to mid-70s for most of the area to close out this workweek. I'm seeing a dry start to Friday, but the afternoon and evening will feature a small chance of a few showers and storms. Temperatures look mild this weekend with mid-70s forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. I'm seeing plenty of sunshine and a breeze Saturday with Sunday shaping up to be the pick day of the weekend.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
Canola and wind.JPG
Weather
Weather Gallery July 26
10h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Temperatures cool down to end the week
14h ago
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: How William Herschel accidentally discovered infrared radiation
19h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
police
Minnesota
Assault investigation underway after 2 men injured in Ball Club
7h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
boys playing baseball
Prep
American Legion baseball: Duluth bats come alive for postseason
4h ago
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Golfer celebrates birdie putt.
Sports
Steen mounts late charge, wins 75th Nemadji Women’s Invitational
4h ago
 · 
By  Reagan Hoverman
Hardcover book on woodgrain table: "Remembering," by Sinead O'Connor. Cover features black-and-white photograph of author.
Members Only
Arts and Entertainment
How Bob Dylan inspired, and angered, Sinead O'Connor
7h ago
 · 
By  Jay Gabler