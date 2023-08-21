Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

A fall-like feel to start the week

Temperatures will only warm up into the 60s Monday afternoon.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
Today at 12:00 AM

A few rain showers will pass through the Northland on Monday, keeping it nice and cool through the afternoon. No significant rain is expected as this wave of moisture moves through. We will stay cool Tuesday tanks to an east wind, with temperatures warming up to near 70 degrees, and winds gusting as high as 30 mph. We warm up about 10 degrees to near 80 for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

The warmest day of the week looks to be Thursday with highs touching the upper 80s. The heat will not last though, as temperatures are forecast to cool down back into the comfortable 70s by the weekend.

Dillon Vogt
By Dillon Vogt
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Texas is having a long, hot summer
19h ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
A relief from the heat today and tomorrow
1d ago
 · 
By  Dillon Vogt
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: The Hunga-Tonga eruption could increase global temperature
1d ago
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Jupiter moons
Astro Bob
Astro Bob: Impostor moon drops in on Jupiter
4h ago
 · 
By  Bob King
A youth leans against a fire hydrant while holding a white Kool-Aid stand sign.
Lifestyle
Duluth youth keeps Lincoln Park stocked in Kool-Aid
16h ago
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
RobesonPastoret.jpg
Local
Duluth hires consultant to determine if Kozy can be saved
1d ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
UMD men's basketball team
Sports
Spain trip breeds camaraderie for Bulldogs ahead of new season
1d ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski