A fall-like feel to start the week

A few rain showers will pass through the Northland on Monday, keeping it nice and cool through the afternoon. No significant rain is expected as this wave of moisture moves through. We will stay cool Tuesday tanks to an east wind, with temperatures warming up to near 70 degrees, and winds gusting as high as 30 mph. We warm up about 10 degrees to near 80 for Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

The warmest day of the week looks to be Thursday with highs touching the upper 80s. The heat will not last though, as temperatures are forecast to cool down back into the comfortable 70s by the weekend.

