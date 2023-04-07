50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
A couple more cooler days before spring temperatures arrive

Highs will warm into the lower to mid-30s across the Northland today with plenty of sunshine.

StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs stay in the upper 30s for Friday, but that may be the last day for winter to hold its grip on the Northland. Highs by Sunday will approach 50 degrees with some lower 60s by Tuesday. This forecast will be changing in a hurry and we'll get into melting season with milder overnight lows along with daytime highs. A weak wave in the upper atmosphere is forecast to swing through part of Minnesota and into northwestern Wisconsin on Sunday. This may bring a chance of light rain showers to the Duluth area and to the south and east of us as well. Showers will stay light, but we may have a few interruptions on Easter Sunday. Another round of showers slide into the area around Thursday next week.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
