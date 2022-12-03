A cold day Saturday
Wind chills will be at or below 0° through the day Saturday.
After the frontal passage last night, it has been cold ever since. Saturday's highs will only be in the mid teens with sunshine. Wind chills this morning are well below zero, and wind chills this afternoon will likely stay near 0° through the day. This is all due to a west wind 20-25 gusting as high as 35mph through the day.
Another breezy day is in store Sunday, but not as intense as Saturday. Temperatures will rebound back into the mid 20s Sunday afternoon. Next chance of a few light snowflakes comes on Monday.
