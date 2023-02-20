3 chances for snow this week

An area of low pressure will make its way through the Northland, bringing snow showers. Snow will likely begin to move in during the morning, and continuing through the afternoon before tapering off during the early evening. Minor snowfall accumulations of around 3-6 inches will be possible. Behind this area of low pressure, winds may increase with gusts up to 30 mph possible from the northwest on Monday night, possibly leading to a few areas of blowing and drifting snow. This will not be the only chance for snow this week. A second round may come Tuesday night and early Wednesday, bringing some minor additional snowfall totals. On Wednesday night and Thursday, a third round of snow may bring more accumulation. In the meantime, temperatures will be on the drop this week with highs in the mid-20s for this afternoon, and then into the single digits for highs on Thursday.