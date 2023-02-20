99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

3 chances for snow this week

Three to six inches is possible Monday.

StormTRACKER Team
StormTRACKER Team
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
February 20, 2023 12:01 AM

An area of low pressure will make its way through the Northland, bringing snow showers. Snow will likely begin to move in during the morning, and continuing through the afternoon before tapering off during the early evening. Minor snowfall accumulations of around 3-6 inches will be possible. Behind this area of low pressure, winds may increase with gusts up to 30 mph possible from the northwest on Monday night, possibly leading to a few areas of blowing and drifting snow. This will not be the only chance for snow this week. A second round may come Tuesday night and early Wednesday, bringing some minor additional snowfall totals. On Wednesday night and Thursday, a third round of snow may bring more accumulation. In the meantime, temperatures will be on the drop this week with highs in the mid-20s for this afternoon, and then into the single digits for highs on Thursday.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
What To Read Next
snowmonday.png
Weather
Snow expected Monday, followed by likely mid-week storm
February 19, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Snow temperature and humidity impact snow melt rates
February 19, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER Team
Weather
Snow likely on Monday
February 19, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson