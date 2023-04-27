UMD's Laing sets sights on draft, his NFL story

DULUTH — Each of the 200-plus players who’ll get their name called this week, and even some who don’t, at the NFL Draft in Kansas City will be trying to make a story in professional football.

Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers went from being picked last in the 2022 NFL Draft — “Mr. Irrelevant” to starting the NFC Championship Game, so Minnesota Duluth offensive lineman Brett Laing knows he can make a name for himself no matter where he ends up.

“There’s definitely a lot of unknowns, so it’s a little nerve-wracking trying to figure out where you’re going to go, if you’re going to get drafted, or if you’re going to get a free agent deal. There’s a lot of unknowns going into it, but I’m just trying to take advantage of it and enjoy the opportunity,” Laing said.

Laing, a Lakeville, Minnesota native, played right tackle at UMD, making 43 starts and earning Division II All-America honors. He was invited to play in the East-West Shrine Game and participated in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, something no UMD player had previously done.

The NFL Draft begins with round one on Thursday, followed by rounds two and three on Friday and the rest on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He likely projects on the interior of the line as a professional. He measured out at 6-foot-4, 304 pounds, but he said the biggest difference he’s observed in competing and training with other elite draft prospects is not necessarily brawn or athleticism but mental awareness and sound technique.

Brent Laing (76) congratulates teammate Kyle Walljasper after a Minnesota Duluth touchdown vs. Mary on Oct. 1 at Malosky Stadium. Terry Norton / UMD Athletics / File

“When you’re watching football you don’t think about it but there’s so much stuff going on that you have to understand when you’re out there on the field and make sure that when it happens, you don’t freak out and just kind of play with it,” he said.

Laing interviewed with several teams during the Combine and Shrine game and has done a handful of subsequent interviews with position coaches both to go over his film and to drill what he sees on their tape.

“There’s so many more techniques that you have to learn and you have to rely more heavily on your techniques when you’re going against those better guys because of how big and athletic they are,” Laing said.

Laing has been training with fellow pro prospects from throughout the region at several different levels, including fellow UMD Bulldogs Armani Carmickle and Zach Ojile.

Laing said he’ll be watching Saturday’s rounds and “watching, seeing and praying that my name gets called.” If selected Laing would be the first Bulldog taken since offensive lineman Brent Griffith was taken in the seventh round by the Buffalo Bills.

“I’m so thankful for Duluth and UMD football. It was the best 5 ½ years of my life. It was really hard to move on, and going back and watching the spring game, it was awesome to see the guys play but I was bummed that I couldn’t be out there with them.”