NORTHLANDIA

HoffmanExhibit-07
Arts and Entertainment
Northlandia: Gallery reconstructs prodigious art of former Duluth teacher
A St. Paul gallery is set to posthumously display Frank Hoffman’s work later this month.
December 21, 2022 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Replica penguins and a lighted igloo outside at Glensheen
Lifestyle
Northlandia: Marcia Hales' storied holiday lights display faces uncertain future
For two decades, "Spirit of the Lights" on Duluth's Park Point drew viewers from around the world. After four years at Glensheen, the lights are being let loose.
December 10, 2022 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
Man fixing a typewriter.
Members Only
Local
Northlandia: Typewriter enthusiast keeps machines clicking, clacking
Josh Nickila wants your unused typewriters for his own collection and to pass along to people interested in the machine computers replaced.
December 03, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
2015 visitors at Forest Hill labyrinth
Local
Northlandia: Duluth's cemetery labyrinth evokes questions
How did a 50-foot labyrinth come to sit next to the main office building of the Forest Hill Cemetery? Who put it there and why?
November 26, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Amy Sipola, the manager at Video Vision, restocks DVDs on the shelves at the Superior store
Business
Northlandia: 'We're still here': Nostalgia trip at Twin Ports’ last year-round video rental store
Video Vision and Superior Tan still kicking in Superior.
November 19, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
An older white man wearing a blue logo polo shirt leans near the beer taps in a wood-paneled bar.
Local
Northlandia: In Superior, every liquor store has a bar
Due to a distinctive clause in the city code, Wisconsin's port city has the state's only Super One with a bar, alongside longstanding liquor store bars that have become community institutions.
November 08, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler

Man talking in a taxidermy shop.
Local
Northlandia: A Duluth taxidermist became a self-proclaimed healer. His 'cures' maimed people
Still in business today, 140-year-old Storey Taxidermy was founded by a "chiropractor" who peddled quackery.
November 01, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Halloween decorations.
Lifestyle
Northlandia: Spooky Halloween display makes detour more fun
Among Troy McKinley's decor are skeletons riding a snowmobile, a rowboat and an ambulance he's converting into a camper. A detour on North Shore Drive takes motorists past his Ryan Road house.
October 28, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
An agate sits on a pile of rocks.
Local
Northlandia: Agate pickers ‘always looking down’
The glimmering rocks, hundreds of millions of years in the making, can hold a special place in Duluth-area hearts.
October 21, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
