NORTHLANDIA

The glimmering rocks, hundreds of millions of years in the making, can hold a special place in Duluth-area hearts.

Among Troy McKinley's decor are skeletons riding a snowmobile, a rowboat and an ambulance he's converting into a camper. A detour on North Shore Drive takes motorists past his Ryan Road house.

Due to a distinctive clause in the city code, Wisconsin's port city has the state's only Super One with a bar, alongside longstanding liquor store bars that have become community institutions.

How did a 50-foot labyrinth come to sit next to the main office building of the Forest Hill Cemetery? Who put it there and why?

Josh Nickila wants your unused typewriters for his own collection and to pass along to people interested in the machine computers replaced.

For two decades, "Spirit of the Lights" on Duluth's Park Point drew viewers from around the world. After four years at Glensheen, the lights are being let loose.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.