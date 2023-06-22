Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Zavatini's goal propels Duluth FC to ninth-consecutive league win

The BlueGreens are closing in on the NPSL North Division regular season title.

duluth-fc-logo.png
By Staff reports
Today at 10:23 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Duluth FC continued its unbeaten run in National Premier Soccer League North Conference play on Wednesday night, grabbing a narrow 1-0 win over Sioux Falls Thunder on the road.

A 28th-minute strike from Dylan Zavatini ended up being the difference for the BlueGreens, who faced a stiff test despite this being a meeting between the first- and last-place teams in the conference.

Duluth FC is now 9-0-0 in league play and has outscored its opponents 31-3 in that span, which led all NPSL teams across the country.

The BlueGreens will play their second of three road games in an eight-day span when they visit Joy Athletic Club in St. Louis Park on Saturday.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
