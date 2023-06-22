Zavatini's goal propels Duluth FC to ninth-consecutive league win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Duluth FC continued its unbeaten run in National Premier Soccer League North Conference play on Wednesday night, grabbing a narrow 1-0 win over Sioux Falls Thunder on the road.

A 28th-minute strike from Dylan Zavatini ended up being the difference for the BlueGreens, who faced a stiff test despite this being a meeting between the first- and last-place teams in the conference.

Duluth FC is now 9-0-0 in league play and has outscored its opponents 31-3 in that span, which led all NPSL teams across the country.

The BlueGreens will play their second of three road games in an eight-day span when they visit Joy Athletic Club in St. Louis Park on Saturday.