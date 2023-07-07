Young motocross racer off to fast start

HERMANTOWN — A young motocross racer from Hermantown has already earned himself a chance to race with some of the best in the country.

Tucker Pavlovich, 7, of Hermantown poses with his motocross bikes and trophies after qualifying for this year's national amateur championships in both electric and gas-powered disciplines at regional events earlier in the year. Pavlovich will compete at the national championships, known as "Loretta Lynn's" in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee from July 31 to Aug. 5. Submitted photo

Tucker Pavlovich, 7, placed second overall in a field of 50 racers on his electric bike at Baja Acres in Millington, Michigan, and second in a field of 64 on his gasoline-fueled motorbike in Casey, Illinois. The results in those regional qualifying events qualified him in both disciplines for this year's national amateur motocross championship, scheduled for July 31-Aug. 5.

The regional races marked a step up for Tucker, who raced within his district in his first year on the bike.

The events will feature 42 racers in each class from throughout the country.

The nationals are often referred to as "Loretta Lynn's," as they take place on the ranch of the famous singer/songwriter in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

