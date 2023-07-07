Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, July 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Young motocross racer off to fast start

7-year-old Tucker Pavlovich of Hermantown qualified for this year's amateur national motocross championship in Tennessee.

image7.jpeg
Tucker Pavlovich, 7, of Hermantown, takes a jump on his motocross bike. He qualified for this year's national amateur championships in both electric and gas-powered disciplines at regional events earlier in the year. Pavlovich will compete at the national championships, known as "Loretta Lynn's" in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee from July 31 to Aug. 5.
Submitted photo / SeatBounceMoto Photography
By Staff reports
Today at 12:00 PM

HERMANTOWN — A young motocross racer from Hermantown has already earned himself a chance to race with some of the best in the country.

image0 (3).jpeg
Tucker Pavlovich, 7, of Hermantown poses with his motocross bikes and trophies after qualifying for this year's national amateur championships in both electric and gas-powered disciplines at regional events earlier in the year. Pavlovich will compete at the national championships, known as "Loretta Lynn's" in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee from July 31 to Aug. 5.
Submitted photo

Tucker Pavlovich, 7, placed second overall in a field of 50 racers on his electric bike at Baja Acres in Millington, Michigan, and second in a field of 64 on his gasoline-fueled motorbike in Casey, Illinois. The results in those regional qualifying events qualified him in both disciplines for this year's national amateur motocross championship, scheduled for July 31-Aug. 5.

The regional races marked a step up for Tucker, who raced within his district in his first year on the bike.

The events will feature 42 racers in each class from throughout the country.

The nationals are often referred to as "Loretta Lynn's," as they take place on the ranch of the famous singer/songwriter in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Rox push winning run across in ninth vs. Huskies
14h ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Shane Zylstra, a NLS grad and current Detroit Lions tight end, talks to a group of players during the Shane & Brandon Zylstra Football Camp Friday, June 30, 2023 at NLS High School in New London.
Sports
Football: Minnesota's Zylstra brothers team up for inaugural camp
21h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Duluth Huskies logo.jpg
Sports
Hallquist, Huskies bounce back to beat Rox
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Air tractor close
Local
Planes to spray areas of Duluth, Carlton County for spongy moths
2h ago
 · 
By  John Myers
high school baseball player
Prep
Esko's Cale Haugen battles through adversity in storybook season
6h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
plain crash wreckage in woods
Local
Pilot in fatal Duluth crash overshot runway, feds indicate
7m ago
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
3509577+police.jpg
Local
Police: Iron Range man who died in freezer was hiding from cops
2h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen