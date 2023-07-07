Young motocross racer off to fast start
7-year-old Tucker Pavlovich of Hermantown qualified for this year's amateur national motocross championship in Tennessee.
HERMANTOWN — A young motocross racer from Hermantown has already earned himself a chance to race with some of the best in the country.
Tucker Pavlovich, 7, placed second overall in a field of 50 racers on his electric bike at Baja Acres in Millington, Michigan, and second in a field of 64 on his gasoline-fueled motorbike in Casey, Illinois. The results in those regional qualifying events qualified him in both disciplines for this year's national amateur motocross championship, scheduled for July 31-Aug. 5.
The regional races marked a step up for Tucker, who raced within his district in his first year on the bike.
The events will feature 42 racers in each class from throughout the country.
The nationals are often referred to as "Loretta Lynn's," as they take place on the ranch of the famous singer/songwriter in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
